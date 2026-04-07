Weekly Report: April 7

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers closed out the road portion of their regular-season in strong fashion, pushing through a perfect week to finish the trip 5-1-0-0.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

42-21-5-0

Home record

18-12-2-0

Road record

24-9-3-0

Last week's record

3-0-0-0

Last 10 games

7-3-0-0

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

3rd

League Standings

5th

Checkers 5, Americans 3

The Checkers used a hot start to stay in front of the Amerks in their midweek matchup. After Jack Studnicka opened the scoring 28 seconds in and Ludvig Jansson doubled that advantage with a power-play tally later in the first period, Rochester would continue to chip into Charlotte's lead only to have the Checkers punch back. The home team's final push came when it pulled within one goal with under four minutes to play, but the Checkers threw water on that rally attempt and an empty netter from Sandis Vilmanis sealed the deal.

Checkers 3, Marlies 2

Charlotte opened up its lone trip north of the border with a thrilling comeback victory over the Marlies. Down 2-1 and approaching the midway point of the final frame, Ben Steeves potted his team-leading 21st of the season to even the score. The Checkers continued to tilt the ice in their favor - outshooting Toronto 11-4 in the third - and the game winner would eventually come from the captain Trevor Carrick, who collected a nice feed from Gracyn Sawchyn in the slot and buried it with under five to play to clinch it for the visitors.

Checkers 5, Marlies 1

The Checkers' road finale was a physical one that featured 140 total penalty minutes - 118 of which came as the second period buzzer sounded - but the visitors never backed down and controlled the contest from start to finish. Charlotte racked up goals throughout the contest to build a 5-0 lead in the final frame. The Marlies were able to record one goal late - the only blemish on a stellar 24-save outing for veteran Louis Domingue - but their fate was already sealed in the lopsided contest.

QUICK HITS

PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Checkers - who boast the third-best record in the Eastern Conference - have been locked into at least third place in the Atlantic Division, but they're still alive in the chase for the second seed and a first-round bye. They trail the Penguins by five points - though Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has played one fewer game than the Checkers. The Penguins will visit Bridgeport on Thursday before hosting Cleveland on Saturday, while the Checkers welcome the Bears to town for games on Saturday and Sunday. Past this weekend, the Penguins close things out with home games against Hershey, Bridgeport and Rochester next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, while the Checkers host the Phantoms for their final two contests on the last two days of the regular season.

ON A HEATER

The Checkers head into their final home stand having won each of their last five contests. That marks the third time they have recorded a winning streak this long, including one in March. In fact, since the start of March the Checkers are 12-3-1-0 - the best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best mark in the AHL.

DOMINGUE DOMINATES

Louis Domingue has won each of his last three starts, turning in a trio of stellar performances between the pipes. He allowed four total goals over that stretch and posted a gaudy .953 save percentage in the victories over Lehigh Valley, Hartford and Toronto.

Cooper Black has been similarly solid as of late, giving up just seven total goals over his last four appearances.

Transactions

Incoming

4/5 - Mikulas Hovorka - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

4/1 - Tobias Bjornfot - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 13.9% 29th

Penalty kill 84.6% 5th

Goals per game 3.29 9th

Shots per game 29.89 t-6th

Goals allowed per game 2.69 7th

Shots allowed per game 25.46 2nd

Penalty minutes per game 11.77 25th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Ben Steeves (40), Jack Devine (37), Wilmer Skoog (34)

Goals Ben Steeves (19), Wilmer Skoog (18), Jack Devine (17)

Assists Mike Benning (23), Ben Steeves (21), Jack Devine (20)

Power play goals Ben Steeves (7), Jack Devine (4), Robert Mastrosimone (3)

Shorthanded goals Jack Studnicka (3), Brett Chorkse, Brian Pinho (2)

Game-winning goals Nolan Foote, Ben Steeves, Brett Chorske (4)

Shots on goal Ben Steeves (151), Nolan Foote (142), Brian Pinho (133)

Penalty minutes Ben Steeves (94), Trevor Carrick (51), Jack Devine (45)

Plus/minus Mikulas Hovorka (+21), Marek Alscher (+18), Jack Devine, Sandis Vilmanis (+13)

Wins Cooper Black (24)

Goals-against average Cooper Black (2.53)

Save percentage Cooper Black(.903)







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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