Condors Can Clinch Playoff Spot at Home this Week

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors can punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs with a win on Wednesday over the Tucson Roadrunners. It's a Weiner Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs and $5 Draft Beer all night as the Condors can lock up a playoff berth.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

The team hosts San Diego this weekend with the playoffs just around the corner! Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 until the start of the second period. Plus, it's 2000's retro night with music from the early 2000's. Ever wanted to be in a boy band? Now is your chance!

Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under! The jersey is a #55 Cam Dineen replica warmup jersey. Get here early to make sure your kids get this great jersey! It's presented by Three-Way Chevrolet, Eyewitness News, and HITS 93.1 FM.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., puck drops at 7:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.