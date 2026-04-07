Condors Can Clinch Playoff Spot at Home this Week
Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors can punch their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs with a win on Wednesday over the Tucson Roadrunners. It's a Weiner Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs and $5 Draft Beer all night as the Condors can lock up a playoff berth.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., puck drops at 6:30 p.m.
The team hosts San Diego this weekend with the playoffs just around the corner! Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 until the start of the second period. Plus, it's 2000's retro night with music from the early 2000's. Ever wanted to be in a boy band? Now is your chance!
Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under! The jersey is a #55 Cam Dineen replica warmup jersey. Get here early to make sure your kids get this great jersey! It's presented by Three-Way Chevrolet, Eyewitness News, and HITS 93.1 FM.
Doors open at 6:00 p.m., puck drops at 7:00 p.m.
American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026
- Penguins Sign Forward Tiernan Shoudy - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Sign Tyler Muszelik to ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Sign Valente to AHL Deal for 2026-27 Season - Rochester Americans
- Griffins to Conclude Home Portion of Regular Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Report: April 7 - Charlotte Checkers
- Condors Can Clinch Playoff Spot at Home this Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Announce Playoff Ticket Packages - Grand Rapids Griffins
- On a Six-Game Roll, Penguins Transform into Steamtown Gandy Dancers this Saturday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Can Clinch Playoff Spot at Home this Week
- Condors Fall in Ontario
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m.
- Hutson Scores Twice in Condors' Loss
- Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m.