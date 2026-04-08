Ads Comeback Falls Just Short
Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose built a 4-0 lead and held on to defeat the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.
Manitoba started the first period strong. They finished it strong, too. Just:08 into the game, Jaret Anderson-Dolan snapped a shot from the left circle past Admirals goalie Matt Murray to give the Moose a 1-0 lead.
Manitoba defenseman Isaak Phillips crashed the Ads crease and smacked the puck into the goal at 1:09 of the first period to give Manitoba a 2-0 advantage.
The Moose went to the first intermission enjoying a 3-0 lead after Ashton Sautner scored the third goal with a shot from the right circle at 18:59 of the first frame.
The Moose made it 4-0 early at :42 of the second period when defenseman Kale Clague snapped a shot from the left circle into the net. The goal ended up being the game-winning tally.
Milwaukee finally got on the board late in the second period. Jake Lucchini sent a shot toward the goal from the right wing boards. Kalan Lind, camped on the right post, deflected the shot into the net for his fourth goal of the season. The goal, scored at 16:28, was assisted by Lucchini and Cole O'Hara.
Lucchini scored a goal in his third straight game when he tapped in a deflection at 6:50 of the third frame. Isaac Ratcliffe and Jack Matier recorded the assists.
Rookie forward Aiden Fink scored his first pro goal at 11:54 when he was sprung on a breakaway by a long pass from Tanner Molendyk. Fink was able to fend off a defender as he backhanded the puck into the goal.
The Admirals pulled goalie Matt Murray with 2:00 remaining but were unable to get the equalizer.
The Admirals wrap the five-game road trip at Manitoba Wed., Apr. 7. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 11 to host Chicago.
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