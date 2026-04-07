Penguins Sign Forward Tiernan Shoudy

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Tiernan Shoudy to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season.

Shoudy, 24, spent the last four seasons at Michigan State University where he played alongside recent Penguins signee Daniel Russell. This year, Shoudy produced career-highs in assists (13) and points (20) while appearing in 37 games for the Spartans.

In his four-year collegiate career, Shoudy produced 25 goals and 40 assists for 65 points in 150 games. He did not miss a single game across his four years with the Spartans, and he helped the team take home a pair of Big Ten Championships in 2024 and 2025.

Prior to college, Shoudy played in the United States Hockey League for parts of three seasons. In 105 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers and Youngstown Phantoms, the Marysville, Michigan native logged 49 points (16G-33A). He also played one season in the North American Hockey League for the Austin Bruins, producing 34 points (11G-23A) in 51 games to earn a spot on the 2019-20 NAHL All-Rookie Second Team.

Shoudy is reporting to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Thursday, Apr. 9 against the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop for the Penguins' final away game of the regular season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is this Saturday, Apr. 11, when the team adopts the one-night moniker of the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for the latest installment of its Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Gandy Dancers will take on the Cleveland Monsters with a 6:05 p.m. departure at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have five games left in their regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







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