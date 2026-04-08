Tucson Roadrunners Extend Lease at Tucson Convention Center

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, in conjunction with the City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo, announced today that they have extended their lease in Tucson through the 2027-28 season. The Roadrunners have called Tucson Arena home since 2016.

"We are excited to officially extend our lease with our partners at the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo and Legends Global," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners President. "We have created and nurtured so many great fans in Southern Arizona over more than a decade and are thrilled to continue the legacy and tradition."

The Roadrunners are currently celebrating their 10th season in Tucson and have seen exponential growth in both ticket sales and corporate partnerships. More than 140,000 fans have come through the doors at Tucson Arena this season, and over the franchise's 10 years, that total number is close to 1.25 million.

"We've created the best experience here in Tucson for fans, players, and residents of all ages," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Keeping the Roadrunners here means more great memories for years to come. Recreation and sports tourism are an important part of our economy. Having such a great team right here in town is both good fun and good business, and I'm very happy to reach such a mutually beneficial agreement."

Some of the highlights of the Roadrunners 10th Anniversary Celebration Season include:

Five of the six largest ticket gates in team history

Largest ticket gate in team history on January 31, 2026

Franchise record for the number of corporate partners and corporate investment

Franchise record for single-game ticket sales

Franchise record for group ticket sales

In addition, the Roadrunners' community footprint has never been larger, with sustained outreach that celebrates Southern Arizona schools and youth programs, the large military presence in the region, connections with the numerous nonprofits that make up the fabric of the community, and close relationships with the first responders who support and keep Southern Arizona safe. The organization has also donated more than $1 million through Roadrunners Give Back over the team's 10-year history to Southern Arizona charities and 501(c)(3) organizations.

The Roadrunners will conclude the regular season of their 10th Anniversary campaign with a pair of games against Henderson on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18. The regular-season home finale marks the last chance for fans to celebrate the historic decade of professional hockey in Southern Arizona.







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