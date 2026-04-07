Amerks Sign Valente to AHL Deal for 2026-27 Season

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release









Forward Liam Valente with Western Michigan University

(Rochester Americans, Credit: Western Michigan University) Forward Liam Valente with Western Michigan University(Rochester Americans, Credit: Western Michigan University)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed forward Liam Valente to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. He will play out the remainder of the current season with the Amerks on a Professional Tryout.

Valente, 22, joins the Amerks after closing out his four-year collegiate career with 88 points (41+47) in 140 combined games split between Providence College and Western Michigan University, the latter of which saw their season recently come to an end following a 6-2 loss to Denver in the 2026 NCAA Regional Final. Valente helped Western Michigan finish the year with a 27-11-1 overall record and a 16-7-1 mark in NCHC play while leading the Broncos to their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

As a senior at Western Michigan, he amassed 35 points on 20 goals, including an NCHC-best 10 power-play tallies, and 15 assists to finish second on the team in scoring. He was later named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. The previous year, he was named the Fargo Regional Most Outstanding Player after putting up 33 points (14+19) and leading the team with eight power-play goals while guiding the Broncos to an NCHC championship in 2025. He also earned NCHC Academic All-Conference Team honors.

Prior to playing collegiately in North America, the 6-foot, 200-pound forward played two seasons with Linköping's junior team in his native of Sweden, where he recorded 49 points (20+29) in 56 games and won a J20 SM gold medal in 2021-22.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

Images from this story



Forward Liam Valente with Western Michigan University

(Western Michigan University)







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.