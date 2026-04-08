Game Preview - Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Wednesday, Apr. 8 at 6:30 p.m. AZT, Dignity Health Arena

Broadcast Info

LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Officials

Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #82 Harrison O'Pray | Linespeople: #5 London Bulgarelli, #37 Brett Martin

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (30-27-9-0) will look to snap a three-game losing streak and earn their first win of a seven-game road trip when they face the Bakersfield Condors (34-22-9-1) on Wednesday at Dignity Health Arena.

Tucson opened the trip with a shutout loss to San Diego on April 1 before dropping back-to-back heartbreakers in Henderson over the weekend, with the Silver Knights scoring the game-winning goal in the final 25 seconds of regulation in both contests.

Bakersfield enters in a similar position, looking to end a three-game skid after back-to-back 6-3 road losses to San Diego and Ontario over the weekend.

Despite recent struggles, the Condors have won four of their last five home games at Dignity Health Arena, dating back to Tucson's last visit - a 2-0 Bakersfield win on March 7.

Wednesday marks the eighth and final meeting between the teams this season, and the fourth in Bakersfield. Tucson is 3-3-1-0 in the season series (1-2-0-0 on the road, 2-1-1-0 at home).

It's a pivotal matchup for both clubs. Tucson sits five points behind seventh-place San Diego for the final Pacific Division playoff spot with six games remaining, while Bakersfield can clinch a playoff berth with a win of any kind. The Condors currently sit sixth, three points behind Henderson.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

NOTHING BUT NET

Daniil But is coming off his ninth multi-point game of the season, recording a goal and an assist Saturday in Henderson. He totaled three points (2g, 1a) over the weekend and has scored in back-to-back games and in five of his last seven since March 14 vs. San Jose, posting 12 points (6g, 6a) in that span.

With 36 points (18g, 18a) in 37 games, But ranks third among qualifying AHL rookies in points per game (0.97) and is tied for eighth in goals.

CAPTAIN KEEPS COOKING

Austin Poganski is coming off his team-leading 14th multi-point game of the season, recording his career-high 22nd goal and 29th assist Saturday in Henderson. Like But, Poganski totaled three points (2g, 1a) over the weekend and has scored in back-to-back games and in six of his last 10, totaling 13 points (8g, 5a) since March 11 vs. Henderson, with five multi-point efforts in that span. He now leads the team in goals and is tied with Ben McCartney for the team lead in points (51).

WALKER WALKS IT IN

Sammy Walker enters Wednesday on a two-game goal streak after scoring three times over the weekend in Henderson. On Saturday, he recorded his 150th career AHL point while netting his 11th and 12th goals of the season, tying the game and giving Tucson a late lead. The two-goal effort pushed him past last year's total (10 in 2024-25) and extended his streak of reaching double-digit goals to each of his first four AHL seasons. Saturday also marked Walker's second multi-goal performance of the season and the second time he has scored in consecutive games in 2025-26.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

4 - Ben McCartney has recorded four assists in his first five games since returning to the lineup after missing time from Feb. 28-March 27. He's coming off a two-assist performance Saturday in Henderson, giving him 29 and 30 on the season - extending his single-season career high and leading all Roadrunners forwards. The outing also marked his 10th multi-point game and fourth multi-assist performance of the year.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Wednesday's game will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey. Fans can also listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian.







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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