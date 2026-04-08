Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Dylan Duke, Conor Geekie, Jakob Pelletier, Reassign Forward Mitchell Chaffee to Syracuse Crunch

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Dylan Duke, Conor Geekie and Jakob Pelletier from the Syracuse Crunch Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forward Mitchell Chaffee has been reassigned to Syracuse.

Duke, 23, has appeared in 67 games for the Crunch this season, logging 31 goals and 55 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward leads Syracuse skaters for goals and power-play goals (17), while ranking tied for third for points. His 31 goals rank tied for third among all AHL skaters and his 17 power-play tallies lead the AHL. Duke has seen action in 132 career AHL games across three seasons, all with the Crunch, and has tallied 51 goals and 95 points. The Strongsville, Ohio native has played in two career NHL games, both with the Lightning in 2024-25. He scored a goal in his debut on his first shot on February 8, 2025, at Detroit. Duke was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round, 126th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Geekie, 21, has seen action in 56 games for Syracuse this season and ranks second among Crunch skaters for assists (42) and points (59), while ranking tied for third for power-play goals with seven. Geekie was selected to represent the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Geekie has played in 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, tallying 28 goals and 79 points. A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has appeared in 11 games with the Bolts this season and has picked up two assists and six penalty minutes, while averaging 9:51 of time on ice. Geekie has registered eight goals and 16 points in 63 career NHL contests, all with Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Pelletier, 25, made his Lightning debut this season on November 15 and logged 6:12 of ice time. He has appeared in 61 games with Syracuse, recording 28 goals and 75 points. Pelletier leads the AHL for points, is third for assists and tied for sixth for goals. Pelletier was also selected to represent the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward has played in 200 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 79 goals and 205 points with a plus-57 rating and 26 power-play tallies. A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier has skated in 88 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-3 rating and three game-winners. Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Chaffee, 28, has played in 10 contests with Tampa Bay this season, recording 24 hits and nine shots on goal while averaging 9:11 of time on ice. He has skated in 108 career NHL games between the Bolts and Minnesota Wild, logging 16 goals and 25 points with four power-play tallies. Last season, Chaffee appeared in 66 contests with the Lightning and set career highs in numerous categories, including games played, goals (12), assists (6) and points. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native has skated in 52 games with Syracuse this season, recording 24 goals and 55 points. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward has found the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 contests with the Crunch, logging six goals and 12 points during that span with four multi-point efforts. Chaffee ranks third overall among all Syracuse skaters for goals and is tied for third for both points and power-play goals (7) while ranking second on the team with two shorthanded tallies. He has appeared in 175 career AHL games between the Crunch and Iowa Wild, registering 66 goals and 144 points with a plus-40 rating. Chaffee was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2023.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.