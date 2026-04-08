Hartford Wolf Pack Recall F Kyle Jackson from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison
Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Kyle Jackson from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Jackson, 23, has scored 44 points (17 g, 27 a) in 38 games with the Bison this season. He is currently second on the team in goals, is third in assists, and is second in points. He leads the Bison in points-per-game this season.
The native of Ottawa, ON, has recorded 140 points (58 g, 82 a) in 158 career ECHL games over the course of three seasons with the Bison, Wheeling Nailers, and Kansas City Mavericks.
So far this season, Jackson has suited up in seven games with the Wolf Pack, recording one assist. He has played in nine career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching one assist.
Jackson was selected in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.
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