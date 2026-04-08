Amerks to Open 71st Season at Home on Friday, October 2

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will opens its 71st American Hockey League season - and 45th as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres - at home on Friday, Oct. 2 at The Blue Cross Arena.

In addition to the Home Opener, other guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2026-27 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be announced on Wednesday, April 8.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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