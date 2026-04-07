Checkers Sign Tyler Muszelik to ATO
Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have signed goaltender Tyler Muszelik to an amateur tryout (ATO).
Muszelik, 21, appeared in 35 games at the University of Connecticut this season, logging a 19-11-5 record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. The Long Valley, NJ, native's 967 saves this season ranked fifth-most in the nation.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder played two seasons at the University of Connecticut (2024-25 to 2025-26) and two at the University of New Hampshire (2022-23 to 2023-24). In 78 outings over his collegiate career, Muszelik amassed a 40-27-10 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
Muszelik signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers on March 30, commencing with the 2026-27 season. He was drafted by the Panthers in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
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