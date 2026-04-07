Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Colorado

Published on April 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (43-19-3-2) vs. Colorado Eagles (40-17-5-5)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #68/72

WHEN: Tuesday, April 7 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and Colorado Eagles meet for some Tuesday night hockey from Toyota Arena in the final game of the season series with big implications on the line. Ontario holds a one point lead for the top spot in the Pacific Division over Colorado with each team having four games left after tonight.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign are coming off a 6-3 win over Bakersfield at Toyota Arena on Saturday night, their first home game in 17 days. With the victory Ontario matched their win total from a season ago as a win tonight would mark victory 44 of the year, tying a season high set during the 2015-16 season.

- Ontario has collected a point in 15 of their last 18 games, 12-3-2-1, dating back to Feb. 18.

- The Reign have won back-to-back games outscoring their opponents 13-3. A win tonight would mark their ninth time winning three or more games in a row.

- Ontario has scored four or more goals in 31 contests this season posting a 28-2-1 record. Prior to last Wednesday's 7-0 win at Coachella Valley, a season high, they had failed to score four or more in 10 straight games after having done so in the previous six. Prior to their last two contests the Reign were just 3-3-2-1 with only 21 goals scored through the nine contests.

- The Reign are third in the AHL with 23 home victories posting a 23-5-2-2 record and having points in 10 straight, 8-0-1-1, having not lost in home ice in regulation since a 5-1 defeat vs. Coachella Valley on Feb. 1.

- Ontario is 5-0-0 in Tuesday games this season including 2-0-0 at Toyota Arena. This evening is their first Tuesday game since a 6-3 win at Colorado on Jan. 13 and their first home Tuesday game since a 6-3 victory over Texas on Dec. 9.

- The Reign are averaging 35 shots for over their last two games after producing 39 last Wednesday and 31 on Saturday. It marks just their fifth time this season having recorded 30 or more shots in back-to-back contests as they are 32nd in the league averaging just 25.61 per game. They've surrendered just 23 shots each in their last two contests ranking fourth in shots against at 26.16.

- Ontario went 1-for-7 on the power-play Wednesday night as they have a power-play goal in five of their last six games, 6-for-21, after going seven straight games without a man advantage goal, 0-for-15. They're 27-9-1 when scoring one power-play goal in a game this season and 8-2-0 when scoring two or more-man advantage goals in a game. The Reign have allowed a power-play goal against in six of their last eight games, 26-for-32, after going 2-for-3 on the penalty kill Wednesday.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR COLORADO: The Eagles are coming off a series split in San Jose this past weekend picking up a 4-2 win on Saturday after falling 6-3 the night before. With the victory on Saturday it marked their 40th of the season, the fourth straight year hitting 40 or more victories.

- Tonight ends a six-game road trip for the Eagles who have posted a 4-1-0 mark during the stretch. Their 21 road victories this season are fourth most in the AHL this season having gone 21-10-2-2 away from their home barn.

- Colorado is 32-11-4 when outshooting their opponent.

- The Eagles have a power-play goal in three straight games, 4-for-12, and have not allowed a power-play goal against in their last four games, 13-for-13.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 5-1-0-1 record vs. Colorado this season including a 2-0-0-1 mark at Toyota Arena with four of the first seven meetings being determined by one-goal. Glenn Gawdin leads the way offensively for the Reign with eight points (4G, 4A) having tallied a point in six of seven games with two multi-point contests. Jayson Megna paces the way for Colorado with seven points (4G, 3A) highlighted by a four-point (2G, 2A) performance on Dec. 13. Ontario is 8-for-31 on the power-play in the series having scored in five games while going 17-for-18 on the penalty kill. Pheonix Copley has won each of his three starts against the Eagles only allowing six goals for a 1.96 goals against average and .938 save percentage.

Oct. 19, 2025: Ontario (3) vs. Colorado (2)

Dec. 12, 2025: Ontario (3) at Colorado (2)

Dec. 13, 2025: Ontario (1) at Colorado (6)

Jan. 13, 2026: Ontario (6) at Colorado (3)

Jan. 14, 2026: Ontario (4) at Colorado (3) SO

Jan. 24, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Colorado (1)

Mar. 11, 2026: Ontario (3) vs. Colorado (4) SO

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo erased a five-game losing streak, 0-3-1-1, making 20 saves on 23 shots in the 6-3 win over Bakersfield on Wednesday. Pheonix Copley earned his first shutout of the season last Wednesday making 23 saves picking up his fourth straight win where he has made 96 saves on 100 shots during that span for a 1.00 goals against average and .960 save percentage. He is 7-0-1 in his last eight games with a 1.72 GAA and .929 SV % and 9-1-1 in his last 11 with a 2.08 GAA and .913 SV%. In his last seven victories he has allowed two or fewer goals in six of seven games. For Colorado, Trent Miner has started five of the last six games after making 24 saves on 26 shots in the 4-2 win at San Jose on Saturday for his fourth straight win. Kyle Keyser suffered the loss on Friday allowing six goals on 35 shots as he is just 1-3-1 in his last four starts.

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Martin Chromiak, Nikita Alexandrov, Cole Guttman (50)

Goals: Andre Lee (26)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (36)

Colorado

Points: Alex Barré-Boulet (68)

Goals: Jayson Megna (26)

Assists: T.J. Tynan (44)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 7th (3.34)

Goals Against: 7th (2.69)

Power-Play: 7th (20.7%)

Penalty Kill: 3rd (85%)

Colorado

Goals For: 6th (3.34)

Goals Against: 5th (2.64)

Power-Play: 9th (20.5%)

Penalty Kill: 17th (81.6%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ontario

Martin Chromiak has six points (4G, 2A) in his last six games and 13 points (9G, 4A) in his last 16.

Kenny Connors has a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) and seven points (4G, 3A) in his last eight.

Glenn Gawdin has a goal in back-to-back games for the third time this season, and four-game point streak (2G, 3A) and nine points (4G, 5A) in his last 12.

Angus Booth has an assist in back-to-back games and is plus-four in his last two.

Andre Lee has a three-game point streak (1G, 5A) and has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last seven.

Joe Hicketts has a point in back-to-back games (1G, 2A) and is plus-five in his last three.

Nikita Alexandrov has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last eight games.

Cole Guttman has points in two straight (3G, 2A) and seven points (4G, 3A) in his last six.

Aatu Jämsen has nine points (5G, 4A) in his last nine games.

Logan Brown has a two-game point streak (3A) and six assists in his last five.

Colorado

Jacob MacDonald has nine points (2G, 7A) in 12 games and three assists in his last four.

T.J. Tynan is point-less in his last four games after an eight-game point streak (11A).

Jayson Megna has a two-game point streak (1G, 2A) and nine points (3G, 6A) in his last 10.

MaroÃ âº Jedlička has three goals in his last five games.

Tristan Nielsen has points in back-t0-back games (1G, 2A) and seven points (2G, 4A) in his last five.

Alex Barré-Boulet has two points (1G, 1A) in his last four games after recording 12 points (7G, 5A) in his previous seven.

Danil Gushchin has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last six games.

Ivan Ivan has five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games.







American Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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