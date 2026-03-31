Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned to Wheeling

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Emil Pieniniemi from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Pieniniemi was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (91st overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 31, a home win over the Syracuse Crunch. Pieniniemi posted one goal and two assists for three points in nine games as a Penguin.

Also, in his 18 ECHL games with Wheeling, the 21-year-old produced nine points (4G-5A).

Last season, Pieniniemi played junior hockey for the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. He paced Kingston blueliners in goals (10), assists (50), points (60), power-play goals (5), power-play assists (26), power-play points (31) and shots (136). He also tied for the fifth-highest assist total among OHL defensemen and placed sixth in points by rearguards.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Apr. 3 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have seven games left in the regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Pack.

Playoff Packs, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packs, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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