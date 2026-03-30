Penguins Sign Defenseman Broten Sabo

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Broten Sabo to a two-year, American Hockey League contract starting in the 2026-27 season. Sabo will join the Penguins this season on an amateur tryout agreement.

Sabo led Ohio State University defensemen with 19 assists and 21 points this year. The previous season, the Rosemount, Minnesota native produced eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, ranking second on the club in the latter two categories and third on the team in goals.

In three collegiate seasons, the 23-year-old earned 45 points (11G-34A) in 95 games with the Buckeyes and Nanooks.

Prior to his NCAA career, Sabo played three seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League. He was named to the 2022-23 NAHL Central All-Star Team with the St. Cloud Norseman for a year in which he tied for fifth among league blueliners 41 points and tied for seventh among D-men with 10 goals and 31 assists.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Apr. 3 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have seven games left in the regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Pack.

Playoff Packs, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packs, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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