Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 30, plans for Donate Life Knight presented by Nevada Donor Network. Donate Life Knight will take place this Saturday, Apr. 4 when the Silver Knights take on the Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m. PT. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a light stick courtesy of Nevada Donor Network.

Henderson players will wear exclusive Donate Life themed jerseys that will be available for auction during the game. To participate in the auction, fans can visit HSKDonateLife.givesmart.com or text HSKDonateLife to 76278. The auction will open at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and close that same night at 8:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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