Providence Bruins Sign Ryan Tattle to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 30, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Ryan Tattle to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season. He will report to Providence on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season.

Tattle, 24, skated in 38 games with the University of Connecticut this season, totaling 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward appeared in 124 career NCAA games over four seasons with Connecticut and amassed 35 goals and 42 assists for 77 points.

The Port Moody, British Columbia, native played four seasons with the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL from 2018-22.







American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

Providence Bruins Sign Ryan Tattle to One-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins

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