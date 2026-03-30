Dallas Stars Recall Forward Cameron Hughes from Texas Stars

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









TexasStars forward Cameron Hughes

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) TexasStars forward Cameron Hughes(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club recalled forward Cameron Hughes from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Hughes, 29, has enjoyed a career year for Texas, achieving personal bests for assists and points. He leads the AHL with 50 assists and shares second with 66 points (16-50- 66). The eighth-year pro has appeared in all 63 of Texas' games and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic for the first time February in Rockford. Hughes has 20 multi-point games this season, seven different three-point games, and a four-point game (1-3- 4) on Feb. 28 vs. San Diego.

The veteran forward is in his second season with the Stars organization and has totaled 123 points (39-84- 123) in 132 regular season games. Additionally, he compiled 19 points (4-15- 19) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2025. Hughes has skated in 456 AHL games for Providence, Coachella Valley and Texas during his career, and has picked up 349 points (121-228- 349). He has also appeared in two NHL contests for the Boston Bruins, most recently May 11, 2021 at Washington.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

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