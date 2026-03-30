Panthers Assign Gerasimyuk from Savannah to Charlotte

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates to the Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, is 8-6-1 in his rookie campaign with the Checkers, sporting a 2.45 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native leads all AHL rookies with four shutouts, setting a single-season rookie franchise record for Charlotte.

He is 3-3-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .918 save percentage with the Ghost Pirates in 2025-26.







American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.