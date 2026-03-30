Panthers Assign Gerasimyuk from Savannah to Charlotte
Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates to the Checkers.
Gerasimyuk, 22, is 8-6-1 in his rookie campaign with the Checkers, sporting a 2.45 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native leads all AHL rookies with four shutouts, setting a single-season rookie franchise record for Charlotte.
He is 3-3-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .918 save percentage with the Ghost Pirates in 2025-26.
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