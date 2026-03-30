Ontario Reign Sign Forward Brendan Gorman to PTO

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign announced today that they have signed forward Brendan Gorman to a professional tryout (PTO). In addition, he has been signed to an AHL standard player contract with the Reign for the 2026-27 season.

Gorman, 23, recently just wrapped up a four-year collegiate career at Princeton University where he collected 22 points (13G, 9A) in 34 games. In four seasons with the Tigers he accumulated 91 points (37G, 54A) in 124 career games. During his junior year in 2024-25 he was named to the ECAC Third All-Star Team and All-Ivy League First Team after leading the Tigers in points (26), goals (12), and assists (14) skating in 30 games.

Prior to college hockey, the Arlington, MA native played four seasons of prep school hockey at St. Sebastian's in Massachusetts from 2018-22.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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