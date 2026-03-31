San Diego Gulls Recall Konnor Smith from Tulsa

Published on March 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled defenseman Konnor Smith from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Smith, 21 (11/6/04), has skated in eight games with San Diego in 2025-26, collecting one assist (0-1=1) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He has appeared in 17 career AHL contests for the Gulls, scoring his first professional goal in his AHL debut April 6, 2024 vs. Tucson. Smith collected 8-1=9 points and 33 PIM in 38 games with Tulsa this season.

The 6-6, 216-pound defenseman was a fourth-round selection (97th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Windsor, Ont. native tallied 26-44=70 points with 229 PIM in 219 career OHL games with Peterborough, Owen Sound and Brampton from 2020-25. Smith helped Peterborough to the OHL Championship in 2022-23, collecting two assists (0-2=2) in 23 playoff contests for the Petes. In five Memorial Cup tournament games, he added an assist (0-1=1).







American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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