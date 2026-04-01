Silver Knights Sign Goaltender Alex Tracy
Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
Goaltender Alex Tracy with the Minnesota St. University - Mankato
(Henderson Silver Knights, Credit: Minnesota St. University - Mankato)
Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, March 31, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Alex Tracy to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.
Tracy, 25, will report to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters for the remainder of this season.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, Tracy played the past four seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Tracy compiled a record of 21-11-7 this season with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, winning a CCHA Championship and being named to the conference's Second All-Star Team and the conference tournament's Most Valuable Player.
During his four NCAA seasons, Tracy posted a 66-33-14 record with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. During his college career, Tracy won three CCHA conference championships, the 2025 CCHA Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year awards, and he was a 2025 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and the Mike Richter Award.
Prior to his college career, Tracy played for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers from 2020-22 with a record of 36-17-3 over those two seasons. He won the 2022 Clark Cup with Sioux City, earning Clark Cup Most Valuable Player honors and being named to the USHL's Third All-Star Team.
Alex Tracy, Goaltender
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Height: 5-11
Weight: 183 lbs.
Age: 25
Shoots: Left
- Record of 21-11-7, 1.80 GAA, and a .927 save percentage in 2025-26
- Career NCAA record of 66-33-14, 1.87 GAA, and a .927 save percentage.
- Four-time CCHA Champion
- 2025 Hobey Baker Award Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist
- 2025 CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year
- 2025 CCHA First All-Star Team and 2026 CCHA Second All-Star Team
- 2022 Clark Cup Champion and MVP for Sioux City
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Goaltender Alex Tracy with the Minnesota St. University - Mankato
(Minnesota St. University - Mankato)
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