Silver Knights Sign Goaltender Alex Tracy

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Goaltender Alex Tracy with the Minnesota St. University - Mankato

(Henderson Silver Knights, Credit: Minnesota St. University - Mankato) Goaltender Alex Tracy with the Minnesota St. University - Mankato(Henderson Silver Knights, Credit: Minnesota St. University - Mankato)

Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, March 31, that the Silver Knights have signed goaltender Alex Tracy to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Tracy, 25, will report to the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters for the remainder of this season.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Tracy played the past four seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Tracy compiled a record of 21-11-7 this season with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, winning a CCHA Championship and being named to the conference's Second All-Star Team and the conference tournament's Most Valuable Player.

During his four NCAA seasons, Tracy posted a 66-33-14 record with a 1.87 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. During his college career, Tracy won three CCHA conference championships, the 2025 CCHA Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year awards, and he was a 2025 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and the Mike Richter Award.

Prior to his college career, Tracy played for the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers from 2020-22 with a record of 36-17-3 over those two seasons. He won the 2022 Clark Cup with Sioux City, earning Clark Cup Most Valuable Player honors and being named to the USHL's Third All-Star Team.

Alex Tracy, Goaltender

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Height: 5-11

Weight: 183 lbs.

Age: 25

Shoots: Left

- Record of 21-11-7, 1.80 GAA, and a .927 save percentage in 2025-26

- Career NCAA record of 66-33-14, 1.87 GAA, and a .927 save percentage.

- Four-time CCHA Champion

- 2025 Hobey Baker Award Finalist and Mike Richter Award Finalist

- 2025 CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year

- 2025 CCHA First All-Star Team and 2026 CCHA Second All-Star Team

- 2022 Clark Cup Champion and MVP for Sioux City

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American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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