Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Noah Steen to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Noah Steen to a two-year, entry-level NHL contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Steen will report to the Syracuse Crunch and play the remainder of the 2025-26 season on an ATO.

Steen, 21, skated in 52 games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League this season, recording 12 goals and 22 points to rank fourth on the team for goals and sixth for points. The Oslo, Norway, native closed out the regular season with a plus-6 rating, tied for the third-highest rating among all Orebro skaters. The 21-year-old forward served as an alternate captain for Norway at the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship last May and scored two goals, tied for second on the team.

Steen was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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