Admirals Sign Two to ATOs

Published on March 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Aiden Fink and defneseman Viggo Gustafsson to Amateur Contract Try-Outs (ATOs).

Fink recently completed his jnuior season of collegiate hockey with Penn State where he potted 10 goals and dished out 28 assists for 38 points while playing in 30 games. He was second on the team in assists and finished third in points, helping the Nittany Lions to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Through three seasons of at Penn State, the Calgary, AB native average over a point per game with 125 points on 48 goals and 77 assists in 104 contests. During this junior season in 2024-25, he led the team in goals (23), assists (30), and points (53) in 40 games on his way to First Team All-Big Ten honors and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Gustafsson posted eight points (8a) in a career-high 40 games for AIK of the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 186-pound, left-shot blueliner split time between the Swedish Hockey League, HockeyAllsvenskan and the Swedish junior league, seeing action for four different teams while recording 19 points (3g-16a) across 45 appearances. Gustafsson skated in 22 SHL games with HV71 and Timrå IK, the first professional contests of his career.

Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (77th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gustafsson won gold representing Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championship, the first for Tre Kronor since 2012. Additionally, the Tingsryd, Sweden, native appeared in the 2025 edition of the event and earned bronze at the 2024 U-18 World Championship.

The Admirals continue a five-game road trip with a pair of games in Cleveland beginning Fri., Apr. 3. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 11 to host Chicago.







American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2026

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