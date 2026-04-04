Ads Scared off by Monsters

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Cleveland, OH - James Malatesta scored two goals to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 6-3 win over the Admirals Friday at Rocket Arena.

Cleveland scored the lone goal in the first period. Luca Marrelli's shot from the right point trickled past Admirals goalie Matt Murray and Malatesta pushed the puck across the goal line at 1:25 of the first frame.

The Monsters scored three more in the second frame. Hudson Fasching scored his sixth of the season at 9:40. Then, a couple Admirals turnovers lead to goals from Roman Ahcan at 11:22 and Brendan Gaunce at 16:03.

Milwaukee scored at 19:44 of the second period to make it 4-1. Andrew Gibson knocked a loose puck from the right circle in Cleveland's zone toward the slot. Massimo Rizzo snapped a quick shot high into the goal for his second tally of the season.

The Admirals scored a power play goal at 2:48 of the third period to draw within two goals. Jake Lucchini's wrist shot from the slot found the net. It was Lucchini's 15th goal of the season and his third power play marker. Jordan Oesterle and Isaac Ratcliffe assisted.

The Monsters got two back however with goals at 4:58 from Justin Pearson and another from Malatesta at 8:57.

Milwaukee defenseman Zack Hayes closed the scoring with his first goal of the season at 17:33 of the third period. Oesterle and Lucchini assisted.

The Admirals will play the third game of the five-game road trip in Cleveland Sat., Apr. 4. Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 11 to host Chicago.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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