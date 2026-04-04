Islanders Hold off Wolf Pack in 4-2 Victory

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Taking the ice with a seven-game winning streak inside Total Mortgage Arena and sole possession of fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings for the first time this season, the Bridgeport Islanders held off a late push from the Hartford Wolf Pack and skated into the Easter weekend with a 4-2 win.

The Islanders opened the scoring 4:49 into the first period. After Victor Eklund pick-pocketed the Wolf Pack defense, he found Daylan Kuefler in front of the net, who snuck a backhander past Spencer Martin for his ninth of the season in his 100th career AHL game. They'd double their lead at 14:16 thanks to Cam Thiesing, who sniped home his ninth of the year from long range. The Islanders continued their red-hot start at 18:07, as Eklund netted his second assist of the night on Marshall Warren's sixth tally of the year.

In the second period, Trey Fix-Wolansky snuck in Hartford's first goal of the contest at 5:53. 2:56 into the third, Hartford would make it a one-goal game as Bryce McConnell-Barker capitalized on a defensive zone turnover.

Holding off the Wolf Pack offense in the winding seconds of the third period, Matthew Highmore iced the contest with an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining.

The Islanders return to play on Thursday, April 9, as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at bridgeportislanders.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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