Gulls Secure Playoff Spot with 6-3 Win over Condors

Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 6-3, Friday night at Pechanga Arena. San Diego now has a 31-23-8-4 record and currently sit in the seventh and final Pacific Division playoff spot with six regular season games remaining.

San Diego scored five goals in the second period, setting a new Gulls AHL high for goals in the middle frame and one shy of the record for goals in any period (6, first period, March 31, 2017, at Tucson). Seven goals combined by San Diego and Bakersfield are tied for the most in the second period by two teams in Gulls AHL history (Bakersfield (5) vs. San Diego (2), Feb. 19, 2023).

Justin Bailey netted his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals of the season, his third multi-goal effort. He scored both a power play goal and shorthanded goal. He now has five PPGs and two SHGs on the campaign. His SHG gives San Diego 11 on the season, ranking tied for second among all AHL teams and most in the Western Conference. Bailey also got the game-winning goal, which co-leads all AHL skaters.

Ryan Carpenter scored his 17th goal, his seventh on the power play, and tallied his 26th and 27th assists to match his season-high in points in a game (1-2=3). He co-leads San Diego skaters in PPG and ranks tied for third in goals. He has tallied 2-5=7 points over his last five games.

Sasha Pastujov netted his 19th goal and earned his 33rd assist of the season, giving him 6-5=11 points over his last ten contests. He continues to lead Gulls skaters in points (19-33=52), co-leads in assists and ranks second in goals.

Matthew Phillips scored his 13th goal and tacked on his 33rd assist, which co-leads Gulls skaters this season. Phillips ranks second among Gulls skaters in points with 13-33=46.

Cal Burke scored his fourth goal of the season, moving his point streak to three games (1-2=3). Burke has posted 3-4=7 points in his last eight games.

Roger McQueen tallied his first AHL point and assist in his professional debut, a primary assist on Phillips' goal.

Sam Colangelo earned two assists, his 19th and 20th helpers of the campaign. He now has eight points and seven assists in his last seven games (1-7=8).

Tyson Hinds posted his 14th assist to set a new AHL career high in points with 5-14=19 this season. It also matches his career high in assists, both set last season. Hinds now has points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2).

Nico Myatovic tallied his 10th assist of the season, giving him points in back-to-back games (1-2=3).

Stian Solberg tallied his ninth assist, giving him 10-9=19 points this season.

Nikolas Brouillard skated in his 227th game as a Gull, tying Chase De Leo for most games played in Gulls AHL history.

The Gulls head to San Jose next to face the Barracuda in a midday matchup at Tech CU Arena on Tuesday (1 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Ryan Carpenter

On the second period tonight

I think special teams to get one on the power play quick. [Cal] Burke's goal was quick. I think it just shows the belief in this room that when we're down, we're never out of it. It felt like even they got a little bit of momentum, maybe in the third off of that shorthand goal. It felt like it was maybe a tough bounce but they executed well. There was just a lot of belief and a lot of execution in this room. I thought Calle [Clang] played great and made some big saves, and when the game was tight, that kind of kept us the lead. And so, I think the way we responded from that Abbotsford trip, nobody was happy, especially this time of year, not to get any points, and I think it just shows a mature group to come back and respond.

On special teams tonight

Usually starts with your goalie on the PK, Calle was great. You got guys blocking shots and breaking up plays and just bought in and communicating. So, we feel like the power play has been confident even on nights we haven't scored. It's nice to get rewarded tonight. Guys making great plays and then down the PK. I think it's just a lot of it's a mindset, a willingness to block pucks and win battles, and again, Calle making some good saves.

On Roger McQueen's AHL debut

Man. He's tall, he skates well, he's got a lot of skill. I'm pretty jealous the type of talent he is. I can't imagine being that young stepping into your first pro game. You can tell he's got a real bright future ahead of us. We're lucky to have him here, and I'm sure he's only going to get better.

On the upcoming schedule

Yeah, just rest. You know, we've had some tough travel and a lot of games here in a row, so it'll be nice to maybe get a little bit of rest. Have a good practice day tomorrow and a good time with the season ticket holders too. Then Sunday will be a nice day off and then Monday get back to it. I'm sure Matt [McIlvane] will have some things we can work on but just needed that belief. We should build off these two games. I have a lot of belief in this team, and I think San Jose had our number, so going with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder on Tuesday.

Right wing Justin Bailey

On the comeback tonight

They came out pretty hard in the first, we weathered it. Obviously, they scored two in the second but you've seen all year, we're a very resilient group. There's no panic in our game when we're down, so just kind of stuck with our game. We know our game is good enough to beat anybody on any given night. That second period is really great for us to see, putting pucks in the back of the net.

On scoring two goals tonight

I think I'm just playing with speed, playing with pace. Our whole team was playing with a lot of speed. I was able to settle that one down for the first one, and great pass from [Ryan] Carpenter on the second one just to find me on the breakaway.

On special teams tonight

I think the power play has been cooking for a while here. We have two good units that can contribute at any time. I think for us anytime the power play can get us on the board it gives our whole team confidence. That was a huge goal, down two, get us right back in it right away. Anytime the power play can chip in like that, it makes things easier for everybody else.

On Roger McQueen's AHL debut

He's a big center man who can skate. I'm excited to add him to our team. He's obviously a big piece for the organization and a big piece for us going down the stretch. It's good for him to get that first game out of the way. I'm sure he'll be building as we go on.

On the upcoming schedule

We have an event with the fans tomorrow, that'll be good. I know that the biggest thing about this team is how close we are. We have a lot of guys returning from last year. Our team is very, very close, and that closest of our team is kind of what drives us. So, I know we'll spend some time together tonight, tomorrow, and then get ready and prepared to go into San Jose and get another two points.

Assistant coach Michael Babcock

On the comeback tonight

Obviously, we got a good power play goal to start, and that kind of swung the momentum. They had relentless pressure in the first period. I thought we tilted the rink as the period went on, so we had a good start. Second period, they got a couple right away and then we were fortunate to get a good power play goal right after that and then it just started to roll from there.

On special teams scoring three goals

The guys have been really good for the power play side. They've been excellent for the whole year, and it's really started to click the last little bit. So, we're really fortunate that way and then the kill has been fantastic all year. Dave [Manson] does a fantastic job and the guys are really, really bought in. Opportunistic, obviously for the goal, the main goal is to kill the penalty, which we did, too. So, a big night for those units and good job for the guys.

On Roger McQueen's AHL debut

Well, you see all the talent. He's a big body and can really, really skate, has good hands and is tight so you see all the potential that's there. In terms of his first program, I thought he was really good. So, that's all we can ask for in regard to that, and he's only going to get better. Looking forward to coaching him.

On keeping the momentum going

Every game has been really important for us in the last little bit here, so we just keep that mindset. We're very process oriented, so we just go day to day. Obviously, we'll get some time here to rest up and recover and all that. But yeah, we're looking forward to the opportunity on Tuesday.







American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.