Syracuse Crunch Downed by Providence Bruins, 4-2
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Syracuse Crunch forward Lucas Mercuri vs. the Providence Bruins
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Providence Bruins, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The Crunch are now 39-21-3-3 on the season. The Bruins won both games of the two-game season series.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 13-of-16 shots before being relieved by Ryan Fanti in the second period. Fanti went on to stop all 11 shots he faced. Simon Zajicek turned aside 24-of-26 shots between the pipes for the Bruins. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless, while Providence went 1-for-2.
The Bruins were first on the board with a goal 2:52 into the game. Colin Felix fired a shot from the right-point that was tipped by Navrin Mutter and snuck past Halverson. The Crunch responded to tie the game four minutes later. Ian Mitchell let off a wrister from the right-point that Matthew Peca redirected as he cut across the slot. Providence regained their lead with a power-play goal late in the period. Georgii Merkulov grabbed the puck along the goal line and centered it for Patrick Brown to send home.
The Crunch tied the game for a second time just 1:35 into the middle frame. Max Groshev started the play on the left wing. He passed over to Jakob Pelletier who fed Nick Abruzzese for a goal from the slot. The Bruins responded yet again and went back on top at 3:56 when Max Wanner scored from the right face off dot and chased Halverson from the game.
Providence maintained their lead through the third period and then Brown hit the empty net in the final minute for his second of the game to secure the win.
The Crunch travel to face the Springfield Thunderbirds tomorrow.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier has the longest points streak in the AHL this season with 17 games (7g, 17a)...Noah Steen made his AHL debut tonight.
Images from this story
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Syracuse Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier vs. the Providence Bruins
(Eric Payne)
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Syracuse Crunch forward Nick Abruzzese vs. the Providence Bruins
(Eric Payne)
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Syracuse Crunch forward Lucas Mercuri vs. the Providence Bruins
(Eric Payne)
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