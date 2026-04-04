Barracuda Net Four in First Period to Defeat Colorado, 6-3
Published on April 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose scored four goals in the first period and added a pair of tallies in the third to defeat the Colorado Eagles 6-3 on Friday. Forward Quentin Musty led the way, notching two goals and two assists, as four different San Jose skaters registered multi-point performances. Kyle Keyser suffered the loss in net for the Eagles, allowing six goals on 35 shots. The Barracuda dominated the specialty teams battle, going 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
San Jose forward Egor Afanasyev would open the scoring when he buried a one-timer on a 2-on-1 rush, putting the Barracuda up 1-0 just 2:07 into the contest.
The Eagles would answer back 2:04 later when forward Tristen Nielsen flew into the zone before lighting the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1.
San Jose would jump back in the driver's seat just 1:08 later, as Musty beat Keyser with a wrist shot from the left-wing circle, giving the Barracuda a 2-1 advantage.
A Colorado power play would be turned upside down when forward Patrick Giles corralled a loose puck and fed home a shot from the low slot, extending San Jose's lead to 3-1 at the 5:19 mark of the first period.
The onslaught would continue when Barracuda forward Filip Bystedt swatted home a rebound at the top of the crease 1:24 later, making it a 4-1 San Jose lead.
The Eagles would finally stem the tide when forward Maros Jedlicka tucked home a rebound at the side of the crease, slicing the deficit to 4-2 with 4:57 left to play in the opening frame.
Colorado would strike again just 3:09 later when forward Ivan Ivan fielded a cross-slot pass and belted a shot past goalie Laurent Brossoit, trimming the Barracuda's lead to 4-3. San Jose would be outshot by the Eagles 15-12, but left for the first intermission still on top, 4-3.
The pace would settle in the second period, with each team earning one opportunity on the power play, but neither side able to convert, sending San Jose to the second intermission still ahead, 4-3.
Colorado forward Alex Barre-Boulet would be hit with a four-minute, double minor for high-sticking at the 14:37 mark of the third period and it would lead to instant offense for the Barracuda.
Musty would tap in a rebound at the top of the crease with 4:45 left to play in the contest to make it 5-3, before forward Colin White beat Keyser five-hole just 1:05 later, rounding out the 6-3 score.
Brossoit earned the win in net, making 26 saves on 29 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, April 4th at 4:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
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