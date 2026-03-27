Eagles Strike Five Times on Power Play in 6-3 Win at Calgary

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - Colorado struck for five power-play goals, as defenseman Jack Ahcan paced the offensive attack with a goal and three assists, as the Eagles defeated the Calgary Wranglers 6-3 on Friday. Colorado's five goals on the man-advantage are tied for the most in the AHL this season. Forwards Tristen Nielsen and Danil Gushchin each finished the afternoon with a goal and two assists, while goalie Trent Miner earned the win in net, making 22 saves on 25 shots.

A 3-on-1 rush would allow Colorado to kick off the scoring, as forward Maros Jedlicka collected a pass between the circles before lighting the lamp with a wrister, putting the Eagles up 1-0 at the 9:00 mark of the first period.

A power play would then set up Colorado forward Tye Felhaber to field a pass at the side of the crease before steering it into the back of the net, stretching the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 5:15 remaining in the opening frame.

Calgary would generate an answer, as forward Clark Bishop passed the puck from the left-wing into the slot, sending it off a Colorado defender and across the goal line, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 15:53 mark of the period.

The Eagles would earn another crack on the power play and again they would make the Wranglers pay. Forward Alex Barre-Boulet blistered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, putting Colorado up 3-1 with 56 seconds left to play in the first stanza. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Calgary 19-4 in the period and left for the first intermission still on top, 3-1.

Colorado would keep its foot on the gas to begin the second period, as Gushchin snapped a wrister from the high slot past goalie Ivan Prosvetov, growing the Eagles lead to 4-1 at the 5:24 mark.

The Wranglers would swing the momentum when forward Sam Morton buried a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle, trimming Colorado's advantage to 4-2 with 13:27 still left to play in the middle frame.

Calgary would draw closer just 4:10 later, as defenseman Turner Ottenbreit hammered a shot from the left-wing circle past Miner, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

A power play would then let the Eagles turn the tide, as Ahcan collected a cross-slot pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and lit the lamp, extending Colorado's lead to 5-3 at the 13:47 mark of the period.

Still leading 5-3 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would add one more power-play goal when Nielsen shoveled home a puck from the side of the crease, rounding out the 6-3 score at the 9:30 mark of the final frame.

Prosvetov suffered the loss in goal, allowing six goals on 46 shots, as Colorado finished the game going a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, March 29th at 1:00pm MT at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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