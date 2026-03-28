Tucson's Winning Streak Ends in 3-2 Loss to Ontario

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (29-24-9-0) saw their winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Ontario Reign (41-18-3-2) at Tucson Arena on Friday.

Special teams proved to be the difference, as Ontario scored two power-play goals-both in the final minute of the first and second periods-while Tucson went 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

Ontario's Martin Chromiak opened the scoring with five seconds remaining in the first period, giving the Reign a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Tucson responded with a strong second period, outshooting Ontario 10-4. Robbie Russo evened the score just 27 seconds into the frame, and Jalen Luypen followed at 5:47 to give the Roadrunners a 2-1 advantage. However, Ontario answered late once again, as Cole Guttman converted on the power play in the final minute to send the teams into the third period tied, 2-2.

Chromiak netted the game-winner early in the third period-his second goal of the night-to restore the Reign's lead.

Tucson remains in eighth place in the Pacific Division with 67 points, three points behind San Diego for the final playoff spot.

TEAM NOTES

The Roadrunners scored two second-period goals for the third consecutive game, dating back to Mar. 21 at MB, and have outscored opponents 6-1 in that span.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Scott Perunovich tallied his team-high 34th assist of the season. He now sits one assist shy of tying Jamie McBain for the most in a single season by a Roadrunners defenseman (35 in 2016-2017) and one point shy of tying Kyle Wood and Jamie McBain for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season (43).

Pernovich also extended his assist and point streak to four games, dating back to Mar. 15 vs SJ, tallying six points (1g, 5a) in that span.

Ben McCartney recorded his 27th assist of the season in his first game back since Feb. 28 at SJ.

Robbie Russo scored his third goal of the season to extend his point streak to a season high three games, dating back to Mar. 21 at MB, totalling 1-2-3 in that span.

Jack Ricketts fourth assist of the season and first at Tucson Arena.

With Friday's goal, Robbie Russo now has five points (1g, 4a) in his last five games, dating back to Mar. 11 vs HSK. (photo: Kate Dibilidox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

With playoff implications on the line, both teams came out with intensity and structured play through the first 19 minutes. Tucson goaltender Jaxson Stauber kept the game scoreless early, turning aside a point-blank opportunity from Ontario defenseman Otto Salin less than five minutes in.

The Roadrunners generated their best chance midway through the period when Ontario took back-to-back penalties less than a minute apart, giving Tucson a 5-on-3 advantage. Despite a few looks, the Roadrunners were unable to convert.

Shortly after the power play expired, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux nearly broke the deadlock with a heavy shot from the right point, but Ontario goaltender Pheonix Copley made a glove save to keep the game scoreless.

The period appeared headed for intermission in a scoreless tie, but a late slashing penalty gave Ontario a power play in the final two minutes. The Reign capitalized with just five seconds remaining, as Martin Chromiak beat Stauber high on the glove side to give Ontario a 1-0 lead entering the break.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson responded quickly, as Robbie Russo buried a slap shot from the top of the right circle just 27 seconds into the period to tie the game, 1-1.

The Roadrunners continued to apply pressure, recording the first five shots of the frame while limiting Ontario's chances. On that fifth attempt, Jalen Luypen found the back of the net at 5:47 to give Tucson its first lead of the night, 2-1.

Cameron Hebig nearly added to the lead midway through the period, generating a quality scoring chance at 13:30, but his shot was turned aside by Copley.

Tucson controlled much of the period, but Ontario responded late on the power play for the second period in a row. Cole Guttman scored with 30 seconds remaining to even the game, sending the teams into the second intermission tied, 2-2. The Roadrunners outshot the Reign 10-4 in the period.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson carried its momentum into the third period, applying early pressure and spending extended time in the offensive zone around Copley's net.

However, a quick turnover shifted momentum, and Ontario regained the lead at 5:35. Chromiak scored his second goal of the game, beating Stauber over the left shoulder to make it 3-2.

Tucson had a prime opportunity to respond with just over 12 minutes remaining when Ontario's Francesco Pinelli was assessed a high-sticking penalty. Despite the man advantage, the Roadrunners were unable to solve Copley.

Tucson continued to push late, but could not find the equalizer, falling 3-2 to the Ontario Reign.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to split the series in the final weekend meeting of the regular season against the Reign on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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