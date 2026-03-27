Carson Bantle, Alex Doucet Join Toledo

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings reassigned forward Alex Doucet to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins assigned forward Carson Bantle to the Walleye.

Doucet, a third-year pro, has 12 points (6-6-12), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 48 games with the Griffins this season. Throughout parts of three AHL seasons with Grand Rapids, the 24-year-old has 33 points (13-20-33), 53 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 118 regular-season outings from 2023-26. As a rookie in 2023-24, Doucet showed 41 points (19-22-41) in 52 games with Toledo to go along with 18 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating. He also added six points (1-5-6) in 14 playoff games with the Walleye in 2023-24.

Bantle has seven points (3-4-7) and 55 penalty minutes in 51 games with Grand Rapids this season. The second-year pro out of Onalaska, Wisconsin has shown eight points (4-4-8) and 78 penalty minutes in 74 career AHL contests with the Griffins since 2024-25. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old posted 29 points (21-8-29) and 33 penalty minutes in 39 regular-season games with the Walleye. Bantle also logged seven points (5-2-7) in 18 playoff games with Toledo last season, reaching the Kelly Cup Finals. He was the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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