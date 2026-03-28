Reign over Tucson: Ontario Claims Playoff Spot with Win
Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (41-18-3-2) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (29-24-9-0) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 4,044 fans at Tucson Arena becoming the first team in the Pacific Division to clinch a spot into the playoffs. The Reign and Roadrunners will wrap up the back-to-back series Saturday night at 7 p.m. PST.
Martin Chromiak scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the victory with his second goal of the game being the game winner at 5:35 of the third period. His first goal came on the power-play with just 4.4 seconds left in the first period giving the Reign a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Tucson grabbed an early pair of goals in the second period capturing a 2-1 advantage before Cole Guttman scored on the power-play with 35 seconds left in the stanza making it 2-2 through 40 minutes. Logan Brown and Nikita Alexandrov each tallied a pair of assists.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 1 1 1 3
TUC 0 2 0 2
Shots PP
ONT 16 2/4
TUC 25 0/6
Three Stars -
1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
2. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)
3. Logan Brown (ONT)
W: Copley
L: Stauber
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