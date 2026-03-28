Reign over Tucson: Ontario Claims Playoff Spot with Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (41-18-3-2) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (29-24-9-0) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 4,044 fans at Tucson Arena becoming the first team in the Pacific Division to clinch a spot into the playoffs. The Reign and Roadrunners will wrap up the back-to-back series Saturday night at 7 p.m. PST.

Martin Chromiak scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the victory with his second goal of the game being the game winner at 5:35 of the third period. His first goal came on the power-play with just 4.4 seconds left in the first period giving the Reign a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Tucson grabbed an early pair of goals in the second period capturing a 2-1 advantage before Cole Guttman scored on the power-play with 35 seconds left in the stanza making it 2-2 through 40 minutes. Logan Brown and Nikita Alexandrov each tallied a pair of assists.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 1 1 3

TUC 0 2 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 16 2/4

TUC 25 0/6

Three Stars -

1. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

2. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)

3. Logan Brown (ONT)

W: Copley

L: Stauber

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.