Rize Credit Union Partners with Ontario Reign to Support Youth Programs and Expand Financial Education Throughout Southern California

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Rize Credit Union has partnered with the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League affiliate of the LA Kings, to support youth development programs and financial readiness initiatives for individuals in Southern California. The community-focused partnership will bolster youth hockey initiatives, provide new bicycles for local children and create opportunities for young athletes and staff to learn the tools for long-term financial stability. The collaboration will run through the remainder of the 2025-26 season and throughout the 2026-27 season.

"We believe our role as a credit union extends beyond financial services and into the community," said Jennifer Oliver, president and CEO of Rize Credit Union. "We're here to invest in the people and neighborhoods we serve and to help create opportunities that strengthen communities. Partnering with the Ontario Reign allows us to support youth programs, connect with local families and provide financial education that can help individuals build lasting stability."

Through its partnership with the Ontario Reign, Rize will host financial education discussions for participants in high school hockey programs and in-house leagues at local rinks, along with dedicated sessions for Ontario Reign staff, LA Kings staff and players. Rize will also support several local initiatives, including the Reign's Wish for Wheels program, which provides bicycles and helmets to local elementary students and the After-School Road Hockey Program that introduces elementary and middle school students to the sport through school-based programming. In addition to its Ontario branch, this work further extends Rize's longstanding presence and commitment to the community.

As part of its community commitment, Rize will donate tickets to local charitable organizations, allowing families an opportunity to experience professional hockey in person. Additional activations will include a ceremonial puck drop, Zamboni ride experiences and private open skate events for members in the Los Angeles area.

"We're proud to partner with a community-focused organization like Rize Credit Union," said Reign VP Daniel Lynch. "Together, we're strengthening our shared commitment to the fans and families who make the Inland Empire such a special place to call home. We look forward to building meaningful experiences that positively impact our community for years to come."

The Ontario Reign continue their 2025-26 season at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Tickets and team information are available at ontarioreign.com.







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