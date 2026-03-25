Wrestling Day Returns Sunday against Syracuse

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Syracuse Crunch meet in the squared circle for the second straight year on Sunday, March 29 as the intrastate rivals clash on Wrestling Day, presented by Pepsi supporting 13Thirty Cancer Connect at The Blue Cross Arena.

Members of Ground Zero Wrestling, Rochester's premier wrestling training facility owned and operated by former WWE and AEW superstar Colin Delaney, will host a series of matches in the Amerks Hall of Fame pregame.

Additionally, Sunday's Wrestling Day will feature an appearance from reigning TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who will perform the ceremonial puck-drop and participate in several other in-game promotional activations. Fans will also have the opportunity to take photos with Santana as part of a special meet and greet event on the upper concourse during the first intermission as he will not be signing autographs.

Fans in attendance will also have the chance win tickets to the TNA live events in Syracuse on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15 at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The day's festivities begin with a 3-2-1 Weekend special, where 8-ounce domestic draft beers, hot dogs and small popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price of $3, $2 and $1, respectively.

Tickets for the Wrestling Day game are available at www.amerks.com/13thirty with $3 of every ticket purchased being donated back to 13Thirty Cancer Connect.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season, which start as low as $22 per game, are on sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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