Barracuda Sign Forward Erik Bargholtz to ATO
Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that General Manager Joe Will has signed forward Erik Bargholtz to an ATO (Amateur Tryout Agreement).
Bargholtz, 24, just wrapped up his final season at Clarkson University, where he recorded 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 38 games, along with 26 penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating.
Over his four-year collegiate career, the six-foot-one, 194-pound forward skated in 139 games with the Golden Knights, totaling 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists), 56 penalty minutes, and a plus-nine rating.
Prior to college, the Appleton, Wisconsin native spent two seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force.
The Barracuda close out their homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) as they host the Texas Stars for the first time this season. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Sign Forward Erik Bargholtz to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Kaleb Pearson to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Gulls' Colangelo Suspended Two Games for Cross Checking - San Diego Gulls
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 25 at Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls' Colangelo, Wild's Petersen Suspended - AHL
- Mammoth Sign Michael Hrabal to Entry-Level Deal, Joins Tucson on PTO - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Open Road Trip against Crunch, Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wrestling Day Returns Sunday against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Gain Point, Fall in Overtime to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.