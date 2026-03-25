Mammoth Sign Michael Hrabal to Entry-Level Deal, Joins Tucson on PTO

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that goaltender Michael Hrabal has signed a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season and will report to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Hrabal, 21, recently completed his third collegiate season at UMass, posting a 19-9- 1 record with a 1.95 goals-against average (GAA), a .937 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts in 29 games. He ranked third in the NCAA in SV% and fifth in GAA.

The Prague, Czechia native was named the 2026 Hockey East Player of the Year, Hockey East Goaltender of the Year and a Hockey East First Team All-Star. He became the first European-born player and just the third player in program history to earn Hockey East Player of the Year honors, joining Bobby Trivigno (2021-22) and Cale Makar (2018-19). Hrabal led all Hockey East goaltenders in both GAA and SV%. His .952 SV% in league play was .001 off the conference all-time record.

In 95 career NCAA games with the Minutemen, the 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder posted a 54-33-7 record with a 2.31 GAA, a .925 SV% and eight shutouts. He was named a Hockey East All-Star in each of his three seasons, earning Third Team honors in 2024-25 and Second Team recognition in 2023-24.

Internationally, Hrabal represented Team Czechia at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships, helping the team capture bronze medals in both tournaments. He posted an 8-5 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .899 SV% in 13 appearances.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hrabal spent the 2022-23 season with the USHL's Omaha Lancers, recording a 9-13-7 record with a 2.86 GAA, a .908 SV% and three shutouts. He was named to the USHL All-Rookie Team.

Hrabal was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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