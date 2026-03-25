Griffins Gain Point, Fall in Overtime to Admirals

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Carter Mazur tries to hold off the Milwaukee Admirals

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Carter Mazur tries to hold off the Milwaukee Admirals(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins earned a point in overtime, but ultimately fell 5-4 to the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday at Van Andel Arena.

Erik Gustafsson recorded three assists in his eighth multi-point outing of the season, while William Lagesson tallied two helpers to earn his 100th AHL point. John Leonard potted his 30th tally in his second-straight 30-goal season, and despite the overtime defeat, the Griffins moved within one point of clinching the Central Division title. Axel Sandin-Pellikka bagged a goal in his season debut with Grand Rapids, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard returned from recall and made his first appearance since March 6.

Just 70 seconds into the opening period, Antti Tuomisto ripped one from the near point and Carter Mazur tipped it in out front to grab a 1-0 lead. The Admirals answered when Oasiz Wiesblatt slammed one home on the doorstep while on the power play at 4:14. Sandin-Pellikka slapped the puck from the blue line 61 seconds later and it squeaked past Matthew Murray to reclaim a one-goal edge. With 4:13 to go, Kyle Marino tapped it past Sebastian Cossa's right side to knot the contest at 2-2 on the man-advantage.

While shorthanded in the second frame, Leonard walked into the right circle and swiped the puck past Murray to regain a one-goal advantage 2:14 in. Milwaukee tied the contest with 3:53 on the clock when Isaac Ratcliffe powered to the net from the far boards and tucked it past the right post.

Grand Rapids pulled back ahead at 3:08 of the final slate when Gustafsson centered it from the near boards to Austin Watson at the top of the zone, and he smacked it past Murray, but 32 seconds later Joey Willis sent a wrister in from the right hashes, tying it at 4-4.

In overtime with 2:23 remaining, Jordan Osteterle waited on Cossa's left side and snapped it inside the left goal post to down the Griffins 5-4.

Notes

Tonight's Griffins lineup included players from nine different birth countries, a first in the franchise's 30-year history: Canada, Czechia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Thailand and the United States.

Leonard's fifth shorthanded tally tied the Griffins' single-season record set in 2006-07, and he is tied for ninth on the Griffins' career list for shorthanded goals.

Tuomisto tallied two assists in his fourth multi-point effort of the campaign.

Wojciech Stachowiak made his Grand Rapids debut.

Milwaukee 2 1 1 1 - 5

Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Mazur 9 (Tuomisto, Gustafsson), 1:10. 2, Milwaukee, Wiesblatt 12 (Edstrom, Willis), 4:14 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Sandin-Pellikka 1 (Lombardi, Lagesson), 5:15. 4, Milwaukee, Marino 5 (Ratcliffe, Rizzo), 15:47 (PP). Penalties-Mazur Gr (hooking), 3:14; Davies Mil (delay of game), 8:14; Watson Gr (slashing), 14:15.

2nd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Leonard 30 (Gustafsson, Lagesson), 2:14 (SH). 6, Milwaukee, Ratcliffe 6 (Gibson, O'Hara), 16:07. Penalties-Rychlovský Gr (high-sticking), 0:34; Davies Mil (cross-checking), 3:53; Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (high-sticking), 3:53; Marino Mil (hooking), 11:52; Tralmaks Gr (hooking), 12:07; Wiesblatt Mil (fighting), 15:01; Lagesson Gr (fighting), 15:01.

3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Watson 12 (Gustafsson, Tuomisto), 3:08. 8, Milwaukee, Willis 5 (Marino, Molendyk), 3:40. Penalties-Willis Mil (tripping), 9:26; Matier Mil (interference), 14:46.

OT Period-9, Milwaukee, Oesterle 11 (Roest, Rolston), 2:37. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 13-8-7-2-30. Grand Rapids 12-10-11-1-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 2 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Murray 18-17-2 (34 shots-30 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 24-7-4 (30 shots-25 saves).

A-6,106

Three Stars

1. MIL Oesterle (overtime-winner) 2. GR Gustafsson (three assists) 2. MIL Willis (goal, assist)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 44-13-4-1 (93 pts.) / Thu., March 26 at Cleveland 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 27-26-4-3 (61 pts.) / Fri., March 27 vs. Henderson 7 p.m. CDT

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American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

Griffins Gain Point, Fall in Overtime to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins

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