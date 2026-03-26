Daws Becomes Winningest Goaltender in Franchise History in Comets' Shootout Thriller in Laval

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Laval, QC - The Comets headed to Laval for the final regular season meeting against the Rocket and emerged with a 2-1 shootout win.

The teams took to the ice in front of a lively crowd, and it was the Rocket who had the game's first big scoring chance when Laval forward Sean Farrell was denied at the top of the crease just over a minute into the game by Nico Daws who made a number of quality saves in the first period. The Comets' best chance came a few minutes later when Marc McLaughlin found himself on a breakaway but missed the net on the glove side of Laval netminder Kaapo Kahkonen. The Rocket headed to the power play late in the first period and would get on the board when Alex Belzile set up Sean Farrell in the slot whose shot squeaked through the pads of Nico Daws to make it 1-0 at 18:27 for his 15th of the year.

The Comets started the second period on the power play after Laval forward Luke Tuch was called for cross-checking late in the first period but were held off the board. It was an evenly matched period with Laval carrying the play towards the beginning of the frame, but the Comets found their stride as the period went on. They nearly tied the game when Matyas Melovsky stole the puck in the left circle of the Laval zone, made a move around Kaapo Kahkonen but couldn't slip it past his left pad as the Rocket held onto a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes of play.

The teams began the third period 4-on-4 after Nathan Legare and Adam Engstrom were assessed offsetting roughing minors at the end the second period. Brian Halonen had a great chance to tie the game when he broke into the left circle on an odd-man rush but was stopped on a big glove save by Kaapo Kahkonen. The teams traded chances as the period went on but the Comets would eventually find the equalizer at the 14:46 mark after Marc McLaughlin corralled a loose puck in the high slot and fed Calen Addison who sniped one top corner past the glove of Kahkonen for his fourth of the year to tie the game at one. Jonathan Gruden picked up the secondary assist.

The teams headed to overtime for the third time in the season series. It was a terrific pace with both teams trading chances in the extra session. Laval had the best chance when Sammy Blais was sent in on a breakaway but was denied on a great pad save by Nico Daws.

After no scoring occurred in the overtime, the teams would head to a shootout for the second time this year. Angus Crookshank shot first for the Comets and beat Kahkonen on a beautiful forehand to backhand deke to the give the Comets a 1-0 lead in the shootout. After Nico Daws made a tremendous left pad save on Sammy Blais, Topias Vilen ripped a wrister past Kahkonen to put the Comets up 2-0. Sean Farrell shot for Laval in the second round and was stoned by Nico Daws, who picked up his 56th win as a Comet, making him the new all-time leader among goaltenders in wins in franchise history.

The Comets were outshot by the Rocket 34-22, while going 0-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home next Wednesday, April 1st at 7 pm against the Providence Bruins for Pucks & Paws Night. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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