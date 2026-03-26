Wolves End Skid by Topping Wild 4-3 in Shootout

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves snapped a four-game losing streak by rallying to stun the Iowa Wild 4-3 in a shootout Wednesday night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Noel Gunler notched the game-winner in the shootout, Ronan Seeley had two goals-including the tying marker late in the third period-and Evan Vierling also scored to propel the Wolves to their 30th victory of the season. Felix Unger Sorum chipped in two assists for Chicago in the ninth of 10 meetings between the Central Division rivals this season.

The Wolves got on the board early on Vierling's 14th goal of the season. Unger Sorum's shot from the top of the right circle deflected off Wolves forward Ryan Suzuki in front before Vierling pounced on the puck and fired it past Wild netminder William Rousseau to the stick side. The goal that came 4 minutes, 29 seconds into the game was assisted by Suzuki and Unger Sorum.

The Wild then reeled off consecutive scores by Ben Jones (shorthanded), Matt Kiersted and Elliot Desnoyers to seize a 3-1 advantage.

Late in the opening period, Seeley pulled the Wolves to within 3-2 when the defenseman wired a slap shot from the top of the left circle that sailed by Rousseau to the glove side. Unger Sorum and Cal Foote earned assists.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second and with the clock ticking down in the third, Seeley knotted the score with a shorthanded tally. With 6:23 remaining, Rousseau yielded a rebound of a Josiah Slavin shot and Seeley swooped in to knock it home for his career-high 10th goal of the season. Slavin and Skyler Brind'Amour had assists.

After a scoreless third and overtime, Gunler ended it in the fourth round of the shootout by solving Rousseau. Meanwhile, Wolves goalie Cayden Primeau smothered all four Wild attempts.

Primeau (32 saves) captured the win while Rousseau (30 saves) suffered the loss for the Wild.

Chicago improved to 30-19-6-6 on the season while Iowa dropped to 22-31-5-2.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Saturday night (6 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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