Moose Drop Second Straight 4-1 Decision

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (29-25-5-1) fell 4-1 to the Toronto Marlies (32-21-5-5) at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday evening. They were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday.

Despite outshooting the Marlies by a heavy 13-4 edge in the first period, the Moose headed into the locker rooms trailing by one after 20 minutes. Ryan Tverberg hit the back of the net at 7:52 for a power play goal, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead. Artur Akhtyamov made 13 stops in the frame.

The Marlies picked up two more goals in the second. Exactly five minutes into the stanza, Alex Nylander sniped his 20th marker of the season past Thomas Milic, before John Prokop tossed a seeing-eye shot on goal to make it 3-0 at 17:41. Akhtyamov was once again perfect in the period, turning aside seven Moose offerings.

Isaak Phillips made it a two-goal game at 3:57 of the third, walking down the middle of the rink and firing a shot past Akhtyamov. Reese Johnson restored Toronto's three-goal advantage just over four minutes later, however, spelling the end of Milic's night. Domenic DiVincentiis stepped between the pipes to make seven saves the rest of the way in the Manitoba goal. Neither side found anything else offensively, as the Marlies took a 4-1 victory.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Sean Larochelle (click for full interview)

"Sad that we lost, but it was a big adjustment. The guys are bigger, faster, stronger, so I had to adjust to the style of play, but I think it went pretty well for my first game."

Statbook

Manitoba's goal resulted in points for three Ontario-born players (Phillips, Barlow, Di Giuseppe)

Phil Di Giuseppe has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games

Mason Shaw recorded five shots for the sixth time this season

Sean Larochelle made his AHL debut

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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