Moose Drop Second Straight 4-1 Decision
Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (29-25-5-1) fell 4-1 to the Toronto Marlies (32-21-5-5) at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Wednesday evening. They were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday.
Despite outshooting the Marlies by a heavy 13-4 edge in the first period, the Moose headed into the locker rooms trailing by one after 20 minutes. Ryan Tverberg hit the back of the net at 7:52 for a power play goal, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead. Artur Akhtyamov made 13 stops in the frame.
The Marlies picked up two more goals in the second. Exactly five minutes into the stanza, Alex Nylander sniped his 20th marker of the season past Thomas Milic, before John Prokop tossed a seeing-eye shot on goal to make it 3-0 at 17:41. Akhtyamov was once again perfect in the period, turning aside seven Moose offerings.
Isaak Phillips made it a two-goal game at 3:57 of the third, walking down the middle of the rink and firing a shot past Akhtyamov. Reese Johnson restored Toronto's three-goal advantage just over four minutes later, however, spelling the end of Milic's night. Domenic DiVincentiis stepped between the pipes to make seven saves the rest of the way in the Manitoba goal. Neither side found anything else offensively, as the Marlies took a 4-1 victory.
Quotable
Moose defenceman Sean Larochelle (click for full interview)
"Sad that we lost, but it was a big adjustment. The guys are bigger, faster, stronger, so I had to adjust to the style of play, but I think it went pretty well for my first game."
Statbook
Manitoba's goal resulted in points for three Ontario-born players (Phillips, Barlow, Di Giuseppe)
Phil Di Giuseppe has three points (1G, 2A) over his past four games
Mason Shaw recorded five shots for the sixth time this season
Sean Larochelle made his AHL debut
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Wolves End Skid by Topping Wild 4-3 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Drop Second Straight 4-1 Decision - Manitoba Moose
- P-Bruins Edge Thunderbirds for 48th Win of the Season - Providence Bruins
- Daws Becomes Winningest Goaltender in Franchise History in Comets' Shootout Thriller in Laval - Utica Comets
- Cranley's Excellence Not Enough for T-Birds against AHL-Best Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Drop Road Trip Opener in Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Islanders Hold off Checkers, Win 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Rize Credit Union Partners with Ontario Reign to Support Youth Programs and Expand Financial Education Throughout Southern California - Ontario Reign
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Sign Forward Erik Bargholtz to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Kaleb Pearson to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Gulls' Colangelo Suspended Two Games for Cross Checking - San Diego Gulls
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 25 at Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls' Colangelo, Wild's Petersen Suspended - AHL
- Mammoth Sign Michael Hrabal to Entry-Level Deal, Joins Tucson on PTO - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Open Road Trip against Crunch, Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wrestling Day Returns Sunday against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Gain Point, Fall in Overtime to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.