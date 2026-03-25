Gulls' Colangelo, Wild's Petersen Suspended

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

- San Diego Gulls forward Sam Colangelo has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Calgary on Mar. 22. Colangelo will miss San Diego's games on Saturday (Mar. 28) and Sunday (Mar. 29) at Abbotsford.

- Iowa Wild goaltender Cal Petersen has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Chicago on Mar. 22. Petersen will miss Iowa's game tonight (Mar. 25) vs. Chicago.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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