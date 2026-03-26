P-Bruins Edge Thunderbirds for 48th Win of the Season

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins edged the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 for their 48th win of the season on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Forward Riley Tufte netted his team-leading 28th goal of the season, while Jake Schmaltz scored the game-winning goal in the third period. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Tufte crashed the crease for a rebound that he poked across the goal line on the backhand to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:08 remaining in the first period. Matej Blumel and Matthew Poitras received the assists.

Julien Gauthier protected the puck around a defender in the left circle and cut to the crease, where he flipped a shot into the upper-left corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:03 to play in the second frame.

Joey Abate poked the puck ahead of Schmaltz and across the blue line to send him on a breakaway, where he fired a shot past the glove of the goaltender to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 16:04 left in the third period.

Stats

James Hagens made his professional debut.

Schmaltz has goals in back-to-back games.

Abate has points in four straight games with six total in that span.

Poitras extended his point streak to six games.

DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 41 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 48-13-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, March 28 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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