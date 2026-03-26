Checkers Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- The Checkers have clinched a spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, marking the eighth consecutive season in which the team has qualified for the American Hockey League postseason.

Playoff tickets will go on sale at a later date. Pay As We Play information can be found at charlottecheckers.com.

The Checkers have nine games left on their regular-season schedule - five more on this current road trip and then four more at home starting on April 11 and ending with the regular-season finale on April 19. Charlotte's initial playoff schedule and opponent are dependent on where the team finishes in the Atlantic Division standings, which can be found at theahl.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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