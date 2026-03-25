Gulls' Colangelo Suspended Two Games for Cross Checking
Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspension:
- San Diego Gulls forward Sam Colangelo has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Calgary on March 22. Colangelo will miss San Diego's games on Saturday (March 28) and Sunday (March 29) at Abbotsford.
Check out the San Diego Gulls Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Sign Forward Erik Bargholtz to ATO - San Jose Barracuda
- Texas Stars Loan Forward Kaleb Pearson to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Gulls' Colangelo Suspended Two Games for Cross Checking - San Diego Gulls
- Bojangles Game Preview: March 25 at Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls' Colangelo, Wild's Petersen Suspended - AHL
- Mammoth Sign Michael Hrabal to Entry-Level Deal, Joins Tucson on PTO - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Open Road Trip against Crunch, Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wrestling Day Returns Sunday against Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Gain Point, Fall in Overtime to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.