Gulls' Colangelo Suspended Two Games for Cross Checking

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspension:

- San Diego Gulls forward Sam Colangelo has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Calgary on March 22. Colangelo will miss San Diego's games on Saturday (March 28) and Sunday (March 29) at Abbotsford.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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