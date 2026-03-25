Texas Stars Loan Forward Kaleb Pearson to Idaho Steelheads

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club loaned forward Kaleb Pearson to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Pearson, 25, appeared in five games for Texas and had one goal and two shots on goal. He made his AHL debut on Mar. 14 against Bakersfield and scored his first AHL goal on Mar. 18 vs. Chicago. Pearson also had 36 points (21-15- 36) in 47 games for the Steelheads and was named the ECHL's Rookie of the Month in January.

The St. Mary's, Ontario native was originally undrafted before attending the University of Prince Edward Island and signed an AHL contract with Texas on July 17, 2025.

The Stars take on the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Tech CU Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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