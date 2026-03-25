Phantoms Weekly

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (27-29-6) are in the thick of a heated postseason race in the final 10 games of the regular season. Lehigh Valley is only three points behind fourth-place Hershey for a home-ice playoff spot but also is only two points ahead of seventh-place Springfield fighting for the very last Calder Cup Playoffs invitation. The Phantoms are tied with Bridgeport for fifth and sixth in the Atlantic Division and have trimmed their Magic Number to 21 points. The top six teams in the division qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Up next is a busy three-game weekend including a pair of pivotal home games on Friday against Springfield and Saturday against Hershey before heading up to Wilkes-Barre for another rivalry clash on Sunday afternoon.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for upcoming games here: https://www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST WEEK

Wednesday, March 13 - Providence Bruins 3 at Phantoms 6

Saturday, March 14 - Phantoms1 at Charlotte Checkers 5

Sunday, March 15 - Phantoms 2 at Charlotte Checkers 6

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, March 27 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Phantoms

Saturday, March 28 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Phantoms

Sunday, March 29 (3:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

WEEKLY RECAP

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Providence Bruins 3 at Phantoms 6

The best team in the AHL and the top goaltender in the circuit were no match for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a midweek clash at PPL Center as the Providence Bruins surrendered a season-high for goals in a 6-3 victory for the Orange and Black on Wednesday night. Lane Pederson (22nd) led the way with three points (1G, 2A) while David Jiricek (2nd with LV) also had a multi-point game and Brett Harrison (2nd with LV) rushed in to score a goal against his former team in an 11-second sequence that boosted a 1-0 lead up to 3-0. And Christian Kyrou (9th) made his debut at forward a memorable one with a breakaway goal. Aleksei Kolosov (28/31) had another strong performance in net while putting up five goals against Providence netminder Michael DiPietro who entered the contest with a league-best 1.80 GAA and .936 save percentage. But the reigning Baz Bastien Memorial Award winner for AHL Goaltender of the Year didn't have the answers against the Phantoms' snipers.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Phantoms 1 at Charlotte Checkers 5

The Charlotte Checkers came ready to play and pounced on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms who were still feeling their way into the game. A 3-0 lead in the opening minutes was more than enough for the decision as Charlotte eventually prevailed in a 5-1 final on Saturday afternoon. Brian Pinho (9th, 10th) capped the day with a pair of goals in the third period after providing a helper in the first to pace the Checkers' attack with a three-point performance. Big Cooper Black (23/24) picked up his 21st win of the season. Lehigh Valley received a goal from Oscar Eklind (8th) to break Black's shutout bid in the third period but that was all for the Orange and Black against Charlotte's stingy defending.

Charlotte had back-to-back goals in the first 125 seconds of the contest from Mitch Vande Sompel (3rd) and Noah Gregor (10th). Rookie Jack Devine (16th) made it 3-0 at 8:15 into the game and the Checkers held off the Phantoms from there.

Sunday, March 22, 2026

Phantoms 2 at Charlotte Checkers 6

Tucker Robertson (13th) and Karsen Dorwart (9th) got the Phantoms on the board in a third-period comeback effort on the road but ultimately, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Charlotte Checkers emerged with a 6-2 decision on Sunday afternoon to complete a sweep of the weekend series. Louis Domingue (31/33) was stellar in net while Brian Pinho (11th, 12th) again paced the Checkers' attack with a pair of goals. Trailing 3-0 in the third period following several strong denials from Domingue, shorthanded specialist Robertson got the Phantoms on the board at 3-1. And a long 5-on-3 gave Lehigh Valley got even more life when Dorwart pushed it in to make it 4-2. A blind and fortunate empty-netter for the Checkers sealed the weekend and wrapped up Lehigh Valley's efforts at a frenetic and miraculous third-period rally. Charlotte broke through with back-to-back goals late in the first period by Mitch Vande Sompel (4th) on the power play and Brian Pinho with a shorthanded marker put the Checkers ahead at 2-0 into the break.

WILSON MAKES FLYERS DEBUT - A career milestone unfolded for Phantoms captain Garrett Wilson on Thursday night as he made his long-anticipated return to the NHL-skating in his first game as a member of the Flyers during their 4-3 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. It was Wilson's first NHL game in seven years and was also his 85th career NHL game including stretches with Florida and Pittsburgh. He followed that up with a second game with the Flyers on Saturday at San Jose getting in a fight with renowned NHL enforcer Ryan Reeves in a strong and even bout. Lehigh Valley's all-time games played leader with 341 contests received an unexpected NHL contract before the deadline providing the highly regarded veteran leader of the Phantoms to return to the NHL now 940 pro games into his career.

GINNING RECORD - Adam Ginning broke Reece Wilcox's Lehigh Valley record of 232 games by a defenseman. Ginning played his 233rd Phantoms game on Saturday at Charlotte. Drafted by the Flyers in the second round in 2018, the 6'4 ¬Â³ lefty shot has been a blueline mainstay with Lehigh Valley for four seasons scoring nine goals with 48 assists for 57 points. Ginning has also played in 16 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers including five games this year when he made the team's Opening Night roster out of training camp.

MILESTONES -

Helge Grans - 297 pro games

Anthony Richard - 395 pro points

Zayde Wisdom - Played his 250th career game with the Phantoms on Saturday. Passing Colin McDonald for 4th all-time in Lehigh Valley history.

Adam Ginning - Played 233rd career game with Phantoms on Saturday. Passing Reece Willcox for most among Lehigh Valley defensemen

Lehigh Valley Record Book - Games Played

1. Garrett Wilson - 341

2. Greg Carey - 277

3. Chris Conner - 265

4. Zayde Wisdom - 251

5. Colin McDonald - 248

6. Adam Ginning - 234

7. Reece Willcox - 232

8. T.J. Brennan - 230

9. Nic Aube-Kubel - 228

10. Cole Bardreau - 226

10. Taylor Leier - 226

CIERNIK SIGNS - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Alex Ciernik to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season. Ciernik will be likely to join the Phantoms next season. Ciernik, 21, is a 5-foot-10 forward who was a fourth-round selection by the Flyers in 2023. He split time this season between the Lahti Pelicans in Finland's Liiga and the Nybro Vikings IF of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. He played in three games with the PHantosm at the end of last season on an ATO. Alex is the son of former Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals forward Ivan Ciernik who played 89 NHL games with Washington and Ottawa and 201 games in the AHL with the Worcester IceCats, Adirondack Red Wings, Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Portland Pirates.

YOUNG PROSPECTS REPORTING FOR DUTY! - Alex Ciernik becomes the sixth player from the Flyers 2023 NHL Draft Class to ink an entry-level deal (joining Carson Bjaranason, Denver Barkey, Oliver Bonk, Cole Knuble, and Matvei Michkov) and is the third prospect to sign with the Flyers in the last month (joining Cole Knuble and Noah Powell).

UPCOMING -

Friday, March 27, 2026

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Springfield Thunderbirds at Phantoms

It's a big one with significant playoff implications as the Springfield Thunderbirds (25-28-8) roll into town on Friday. The Thunderbirds are trailing Lehigh Valley by just two points for one of the last playoff spots entering their game tonight against first-place Providence. T-Birds captain Matthew Peca was traded to Syracuse and the team has gone 3-1-0 since then to make its move while lighting it up for 15 goals in the three wins over Utica, Providence and Belleville. NHL veteran of 401 games with Anaheim, Colorado and Boston, Chris Wagner (22-17-39) leads the attack and has three goals against the Phantoms. Longtime Calgary Flames forward of 325 games Dillon Dube (12-11-23) has bolstered the offense since his arrival in January. Third-rounders in 2022 and 2023, Aleksanteri Kaskimäki (15-18-33) and Juraj Pekarcik (9-22-31) have thrived as well. Blueliner first-rounder Theo Lindstein was recalled to the St. Louis Blues two weeks ago. The defense and goaltending have been shaky, surrendering 3.5 goals per game, third-worst in the AHL. NHL veteran of 848 games Steve Ott took over as head coach in January and the team has gone 11-9-2 since the change. The Phantoms are 2-2-0 against Springfield.

Saturday, March 28 (7:05 p.m.)

PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Hershey Bears at Phantoms

Hershey (27-26-9) is "Bearly" holding on to home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs but a four-game winless slide has allowed Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley to stay close and keep it interesting. And it could get even more interesting if the Phantoms and Bears meet up again in a 4 vs. 5 series in the playoffs! Hershey was swept by the Bridgeport Islanders last weekend in their home-and-home series. The retooled Bears feature a younger attack including 19-year-old Ilya Protas (26-27-53) and 21-year-old Andrew Cristal (15-35-50) who rate second and third in AHL Rookie scoring trailing only Quinn Hutson of Bakersfield. Former Captials second-rounder Brett Leason (12-26-38) is back with Hershey after 226 career NHL games, mostly with Anaheim. Louie Belpedio (7-24-31) was an alternate captain with the Phantoms for three seasons before joining the dark side. NHL veteran of 344 games and former Columbus first-rounder Sonny Milano (4-7-11) is averaging over a point-per-game in his 10 outings with Hershey since coming down from the Washington Capitals. The Phantoms have largely dominated the season series going 5-2-2 against the Bears including four straight wins since New Year's Eve. Tucker Robertson and Zayde Wisdon each have four goals against the Chocolate and White. Brett Leason, Ilya Protas and former Phantom, Matt Strome, all have struck thrice against the Phantoms.

Sunday, March 29 (3:05 p.m.)

Mohegan Arena, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Phantoms at WBS Penguins

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (39-16-8) has clinched a playoff spot but would love to lock up a first-round bye as the second-place Penguins hold a seven-point margin over third-place Charlotte. The Penguins won two straight last week following successful excursions to Belleville and Toronto. It's been tough sledding for the Orange and Black against their NEPA rivals who are 7-0-2 in the season series. Aidan McDonough (18-18-36) paces the offense and has four goals in the season series. Tristan Broz (14-20-34) hasn't played since February due to injury. Ville Koivunen (11-22-33) was briefly back with the Baby Pens but has since been recalled up to Pittsburgh again. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard (17-13-30) has six goals against the Phantoms this season. Rookie additions Tanner Howe (5-5-10 in 18 games) and Melvin Fernstrom (2-6-8, 14 games) have had their successes since jumping into the pro game in North America.Longtime Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (6-8-14) had a hat trick against the Phantoms in February. Lehigh Valley won at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on March 14 rallying from a 3-1 deficit late in the third with Lane Pederson tying the game 6-on-5 and then winning it in overtime 4-on-3. This is the first of three straight between the Phantoms and Penguins to conclude the season series with a return visit to Wilkes-Barre on Friday, April 3 followed by the series-season finale at PPL Center on Saturday, April 4.

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 22-23-45

Anthony Richard 17-26-43

Christian Kyrou 9-24-33

Jacob Gaucher 16-16-32

Tucker Robertson 13-15-28

Atlantic Division Standings:

x - 1. Providence 47-13-1 = 95

x - 2. W-B/Scranton 39-16-8 = 86

3. Charlotte 37-20-5 = 79

4. Hershey 27-26-9 = 63

5. Bridgeport 26-27-8 = 60

5. Lehigh Valley 27-29-6 = 60

7. Springfield 25-28-8 = 58

8. Hartford 24-32-6 = 54

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms return home this weekend on Friday, March 27 against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Hockey is for Everyone Night, and Saturday, March 28 in a rivalry showdown against the Hershey Bears. Lehigh Valley travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday for a rivalry showdown in the first of three straight against the Penguins including a home-and-home series next weekend on Friday, April 3 in Wilkes-Barre and Saturday, April 4 back at PPL Center







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