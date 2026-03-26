Checkers Drop Road Trip Opener in Bridgeport
Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Charlotte Checkers (37-21-5-0) were defeated 3-2 by the Bridgeport Islanders (27-27-3-5) on Wednesday night at Total Mortgage Arena.
Neither club recorded a goal in the first period, but Matthew Highmore scored twice for the Islanders in the middle stanza. Adam Beckman also added a goal for Bridgeport in the second period, giving the home side a 3-0 lead headed into the final frame of regulation.
Tobias Bjornfot scored for Charlotte at 6:13 of the third period, notching his fourth of the season off assists from Robert Mastrosimone and Nate Smith. Mastrosimone lit the lamp at 7:28, marking his 12th of the 2025-26 season. Sandis Vilmanis collected the lone helper on Mastrosimone's goal. Charlotte' s comeback came up short as Mitch Vande Sompel was stopped in the game's final moments.
The Checkers continue their road trip in Hartford, battling the Wolf Pack on Saturday night. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.
NOTES
Charlotte finished the season series 2-1-1 against the Islanders ... Foote has scored in back-to-back games ... the Checkers were 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill ... Cooper Black made 19 saves on 22 shots ... Charlotte outshot Bridgeport 24-22 in the game, including 12-4 in the third period ... Ludvig Jansson, Trevor Carrick, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, MacKenzie Entwistle, Gracyn Sawchyn, Wilmer Skoog, Marek Alscher and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.
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