Cranley's Excellence Not Enough for T-Birds against AHL-Best Bruins

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds tangle with the Providence Bruins near Springfield goaltender Will Cranley

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds tangle with the Providence Bruins near Springfield goaltender Will Cranley(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (25-29-6-2) got a terrific performance from their rookie goalie, but their offense could not provide the necessary goal support in a 2-1 loss to the Providence Bruins (48-13-1-0) on Wednesday night inside the MassMutual Center.

On a night featuring the highly-anticipated debut of Bruins prospect James Hagens, it was Providence's leading goal scorer Riley Tufte who broke the ice at 11:52 of the first, as he crashed the net to pot a rebound goal from Matej Blumel and Matthew Poitras to open the scoring.

Save for the Tufte goal, Springfield starting goaltender Will Cranley was stellar in the opening period, stopping 17 other Bruins attempts. AHL goaltending wins leader Michael DiPietro stopped 10 Springfield offerings in the first and was integral in a pair of first-period penalty kills for the visiting Bruins.

Providence made generating offense a herculean task for the T-Birds for much of the second period, keeping Springfield from registering a single shot for the first 11 minutes. However, the T-Birds scratched their way to an equalizer when Dylan Peterson kicked a loose puck ahead to Julien Gauthier, who drove the net down the left wing before chipping a forehand past DiPietro, tying the game, 1-1, at 13:57.

The tie score carried into the third, and Cranley's busy night continued with the Springfield netminder making 14 more saves, many of a high degree of difficulty. Unfortunately for the rookie backstop, one crucial turnover in neutral ice cost the T-Birds, as Jake Schmaltz took a breakaway touch pass from Joey Abate and snapped home the game-winning goal on a breakaway 3:56 into the final period.

Neither team's power play found success on the night, with each club's penalty kill going a perfect 4-for-4. Cranley's fantastic night finished with an AHL career-high 39 stops, while DiPietro became the first AHL goalie to reach 30 wins as he stopped 25 of 26.

The T-Birds next take to the ice in a pivotal matchup in Allentown on Friday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, who sit two points ahead of Springfield for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with 10 games remaining.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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