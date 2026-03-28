Streak Snapped, Roadrunners Fall, 3-2, to Reign
Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Tucson Roadrunners (29-24-9-0) saw their winning streak come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Ontario Reign (41-18-3-2) at Tucson Arena on Friday.
Special teams proved to be the difference, as Ontario scored two power-play goals- both in the final minute of the first and second periods- while Tucson went 0-for-6 on the man advantage.
Ontario's Martin Chromiak opened the scoring with five seconds remaining in the first period, giving the Reign a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.
Tucson responded with a strong second period, outshooting Ontario 10-4. Robbie Russo evened the score just 27 seconds into the frame, and Jalen Luypen followed at 5:47 to give the Roadrunners a 2-1 advantage. However, Ontario answered late once again, as Cole Guttman converted on the power play in the final minute to send the teams into the third period tied, 2-2.
Chromiak netted the game-winner early in the third period- his second goal of the night- to restore the Reign's lead.
Tucson remains in eighth place in the Pacific Division with 67 points, three points behind San Diego for the final playoff spot.
The Roadrunners will look to split the weekend series in the final meeting of the regular season against the Reign on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
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