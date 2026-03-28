Bojangles Game Preview: March 27 & 28 at Hartford

Published on March 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are in Hartford for a critical two-game set as they look to avenge their last meeting and climb up the Atlantic Division standings.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 37-21-5-0 (3rd Atlantic)

HFD - 24-32-4-2 (8th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 14.1% / 84.5%

HFD - 14.1% / 81.3%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.33 GF/Game / 2.75 GA/Game

HFD - 2.71 GF/Game / 3.45 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

2-4-0-0

THE STORYLINES

JOCKEYING FOR POSITION

their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs - becoming the third team in the Atlantic Division to clinch a berth.

There remains plenty to play for for Charlotte, though. With a win of any kind on Saturday and a Bridgeport regulation loss to Providence, the Checkers will secure a top four spot in the division standings, meaning they would host the entirety of a best-of-three first-round series as the third or fourth seed. They still have their sights set on catching the Penguins for the second seed as well, which would earn them a bye past the first round. With nine games remaining on each team's slate, Charlotte trails Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by seven points.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wolf Pack may be dwelling in the cellar of the Atlantic Division, but they have given the Checkers plenty of trouble this season. After alternating victories across the first four tilts, Charlotte found itself on the wrong end of back-to-back 5-2 finals on home ice earlier this month. The Checkers bounced back with a decisive sweep of Lehigh Valley and are 2-1-0-0 since those meetings, while Hartford dropped consecutive 6-3 contests to Toronto and Rochester in the week-and-a-half since.

POWER OUTAGE

The Checkers were finally able to snap what had been a 15-game drought without a power-play goal by converting in last Saturday's win over Lehigh Valley. Even with that tally, though, they are 1-for-45 on the power play since Feb. 16.

On the other side of things, the Checkers have successfully killed 13 of their last 14 times shorthanded.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Ben Steeves - 4 points in last 4 games

Brian Pinho - 5 points in last 3 games

Tobias Bjornfot - 4 points in last 3 games

Hartford

Carey Terrance - 4 points in last 4 games

Bryce McConnell-Barker - 4 points in last 3 games

Scott Morrow - 4 points in last 2 games

THE INFO

Both of this weekend's games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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